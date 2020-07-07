Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Decreases By 23.7%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EPM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,594,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 167,840 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

