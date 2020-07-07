Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rises By 80.0%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 370,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

