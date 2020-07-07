Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Trimmed by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

