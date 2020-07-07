Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 181.9% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00060576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111470 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.