SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

NYSE SAP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

