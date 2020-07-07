SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.
NYSE SAP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
