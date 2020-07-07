Robert W. Baird Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.66.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,057.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,585.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,162.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,955.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

