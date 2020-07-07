Robecosam AG Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 176,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.