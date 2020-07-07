Robecosam AG Sells 62,689 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

GILD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 2,640,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

