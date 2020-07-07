Robecosam AG Sells 57,744 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,744 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 354,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,108,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

