Robecosam AG Sells 40,000 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.11% of UGI worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 378,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,677. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

