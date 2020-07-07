Robecosam AG Sells 142,933 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,933 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

