Robecosam AG Reduces Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

EL traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $190.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.14. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

