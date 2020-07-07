Robecosam AG Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. 107,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

