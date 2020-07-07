Robecosam AG Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,505.49. 1,233,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,425.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,356.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

