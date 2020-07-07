Robecosam AG Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 244,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,080. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

