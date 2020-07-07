Robecosam AG Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

DFS stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,991. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

