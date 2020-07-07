Robecosam AG Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robecosam AG increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,670,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. 15,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,730. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

