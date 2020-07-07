Robecosam AG Has $55.07 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.0% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $55,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

ADI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

