Robecosam AG Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Robecosam AG lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 72,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.30. 1,598,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

