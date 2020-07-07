Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,482 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.2% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $62,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.95. 84,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,351. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.28. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $184.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

