Robecosam AG Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Robecosam AG cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,211 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.