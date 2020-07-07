Robecosam AG Buys 6,700 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $342.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.12. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $344.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

