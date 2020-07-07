Robecosam AG Buys 56,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

