Robecosam AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,304,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.