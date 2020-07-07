RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 1.02. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REDU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

