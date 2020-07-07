Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) recently:

7/3/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

6/25/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

6/25/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

6/16/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/4/2020 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

SOUHY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

