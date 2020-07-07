Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK):

7/1/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

6/29/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/22/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/9/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/8/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 130.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

