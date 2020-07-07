Remme (REM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,903.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $113,903.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

