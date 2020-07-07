Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Relx to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,953.67 ($24.04).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,888 ($23.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,875.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,867.96.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

