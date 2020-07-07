RED Market Capitalization Reaches $421,061.71 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $421,061.71 and $893.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00469379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003334 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

