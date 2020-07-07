Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

RPG stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,620. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

