Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 164,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

