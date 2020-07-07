Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

LOW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

