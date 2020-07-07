Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

