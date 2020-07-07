Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,457,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.74. 125,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

