Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 53,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 99,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.45. 524,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

