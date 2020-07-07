Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. 138,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,966. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.