Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,864,000. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,902. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

