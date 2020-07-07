Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.84. 206,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

