Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.