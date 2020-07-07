Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $32.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,019.75. 626,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of -850.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $827.29 and a 200-day moving average of $569.34. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,059.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.75.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

