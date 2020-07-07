Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 923.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,063.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

