Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 466,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

