Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 344.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,239 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 148,056 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after buying an additional 709,306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 3,541,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 309,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 8,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.