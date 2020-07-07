Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $361.55. 104,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

