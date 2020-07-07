Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $879,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. 1,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,259. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

