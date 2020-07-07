Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.10. 7,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.