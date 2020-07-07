Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $299.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

