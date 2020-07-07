Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 324,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 4,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

