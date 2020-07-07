Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. 951,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,648,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

